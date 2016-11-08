FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian confirms FY fcast after 9-mth profits meet expectations
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 8, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

Prysmian confirms FY fcast after 9-mth profits meet expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Tuesday it expected its full-year adjusted core earnings to come at the upper end of a 670-720 million euro range after nine-month core earnings came in line with analyst expectations.

The Milan-based group reported a 11.5 percent rise in 9-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 527 million euros ($582 million).

Revenues in the period rose to 5.66 billion euros, up 1.8 percent organically, boosted by power transmission and telecom projects. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

