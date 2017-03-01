FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Prysmian's core profit up 14 pct in 2016 on energy, telecom cables growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 1, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 6 months ago

Prysmian's core profit up 14 pct in 2016 on energy, telecom cables growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable marker, said on Wednesday 2016 core earnings rose 14 percent annually, meeting an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 711 million euros ($750 million), in the upper part of a 670-720 million euro range the group indicated as guidance last year.

The group's sales rose 2.8 percent year-on-year to 7.57 billion euros, with energy projects and telecom cables driving growth.

The Milan-based group said that net debt was 537 million euros at the end of last year, sharply down from 750 million euros at December 2015. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.