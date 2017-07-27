Prysmian confirms 2017 guidance after 4.3 pct rise in H1 core profit

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world's biggest cable maker, said on Thursday its adjusted core profit rose 4.3 percent annually to 362 million euros in the first half of the year, beating analyst expectations.

The group confirmed its guidance for full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at between 710 million euros and 750 million euros($829 - 875 million).

Revenue in the first six months of 2017 fell 1.5 percent organically - net of metal price fluctuations, currency swings and M&A activity - to 3.94 billion euros, dragged by weak sales in the energy project business. In the second quarter sales in all sectors improved.

Shares in Prysmian reversed early losses and were up 0.7 percent a 1555 GMT after results. ($1 = 0.8568 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia, editing by Giulia Segreti)