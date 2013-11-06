FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Prysmian confirms FY target as 9-mth earnings fall
November 6, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prysmian confirms FY target as 9-mth earnings fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares, analyst)

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, said on Wednesday it saw signs of a recovery and confirmed its full-year guidance even though earnings for the nine months fell 5.2 percent, hit by weak demand from the telecoms sector.

Prysmian, which operates 91 plants in 50 countries, confirmed it expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year of between 600 and 650 million euros ($812-880 million).

Shares in the company, whose results come just weeks after French rival Nexans cut its own full-year earnings forecast range, closed up 3.9 percent at 18.32 euros.

Prysmian said its building wires business, among the most affected by difficult market conditions, was recovering, while demand for optical cables in North and South America continued to be under pressure.

“The recovery in sales and profitability already seen in the previous quarter has continued into the third quarter,” Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in a statement.

The company said demand was improving for cables used for power transmission and industrial segments like elevators, railways, cranes and the offshore oil and gas industry.

“The market liked the fact that the guidance was confirmed despite the currency effects and that there is an improvement in the trade and installers business,” a Milan-based analyst said, referring to cables supplied to the construction sector.

The group said adjusted EBITDA for the nine months to September fell to 444 million euros ($598 million), due to a weaker telecom business and exchange rate effects.

Sales fell 7.5 percent to 5.49 billion euros.

Prysmian overtook Nexans to become world leader in 2011 when it bought rival Draka for 1.3 billion euros - a move that raised the group’s exposure to emerging markets in China, the Middle east, Brazil and India. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Massimo Gaia; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
