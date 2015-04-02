FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 2, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Prysmian upbeat on submarine cable business in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Prysmian, the world’s biggest cable maker, is confident of bagging orders this year to keep its high-margin subsea business order backlog at 2.2-2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the head of the unit told Reuters.

“The outlook for this year is very positive,” Prysmian energy projects head and board member Massimo Battaini said in an interview.

Italy’s Prysmian, which in 2011 became the world’s largest supplier of cables for anything from telecoms to lifts when it took over Holland’s Draka, generates around 30 percent of its core earnings from its subsea and high-voltage cables business. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)

