CORRECTED-Prysmian negotiating to sell small stake in China jv
February 24, 2016 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Prysmian negotiating to sell small stake in China jv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to Hong Kong company in 1st paragraph)

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prysmian is in talks to sell a stake in a small high-voltage joint venture in China, the cable maker’s CFO Pier Francesco Facchini said on Wednesday.

“We are discussing with our partner to sell our stake in the group... it is not a done deal yet, but talks are underway,” Facchini told an analyst conference on 2015 results. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
