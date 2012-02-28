FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot must respond to rights issuue report - AMF
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

Peugeot must respond to rights issuue report - AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen must respond as soon as possible to reports of an imminent capital increase, France’s AMF market watchdog said.

“Peugeot must issue a statement on this subject as soon as possible, in compliance with stock market law,” an AMF spokeswoman said.

Peugeot shares surged 9.6 percent on Tuesday then tumbled to close 0.4 percent higher after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company planned to raise 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) by issuing stock as part of a tie-up with General Motors.

GM declined to comment on the report on the newspaper’s website, and a Peugeot spokesman did not immediately return calls.

