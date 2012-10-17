FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French govt pledges help for Peugeot finance arm
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2012 / 11:38 AM / in 5 years

French govt pledges help for Peugeot finance arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The French government will help to refinance the car loans division of troubled automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“We’re seeking solutions that will allow this bank to obtain the necessary financing,” Moscovici said during a news conference. “All of this will be finalised very soon.”

Moscovici was speaking after Le Figaro reported that talks were underway with French banks and government officials on debt relief for Banque PSA Finance, to include a state guarantee.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has urged Peugeot to scale back plans to cut more than 10,000 domestic jobs and close an assembly plant, said the carmaker would have to give unspecified undertakings to secure government help.

“There can be no state guarantee without commitments in return,” Montebourg said during the same press conference in Paris. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.