French govt pledges help for Peugeot finance arm

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The French government will help to refinance the car loans division of troubled automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“We’re seeking solutions that will allow this bank to obtain the necessary financing,” Moscovici said during a news conference. “All of this will be finalised very soon.”

Moscovici was speaking after Le Figaro reported that talks were underway with French banks and government officials on debt relief for Banque PSA Finance, to include a state guarantee.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has urged Peugeot to scale back plans to cut more than 10,000 domestic jobs and close an assembly plant, said the carmaker would have to give unspecified undertakings to secure government help.

“There can be no state guarantee without commitments in return,” Montebourg said during the same press conference in Paris. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)