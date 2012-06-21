FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot examining impact of GM on BMW hybrid alliance
June 21, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot examining impact of GM on BMW hybrid alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen said Thursday it was examining the impact of its alliance with General Motors on their project with BMW to make hybrid cars.

A company spokesman told Reuters: “We are examining the impact of our alliance with GM on the joint venture...It’s clear the alliance changes the conditions of our partnership.”

An article in La Tribune posted on the website Wednesday said that BMW wanted to buy out PSA’s stake in the joint venture because it did not like the PSA’s recent alliance with GM and was worried about the French carmaker’s financial stability. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
