REFILE-Peugeot family wants CEO to go -report
June 20, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Peugeot family wants CEO to go -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s biggest shareholder, the Peugeot family, wants Chief Executive Philippe Varin and his management team replaced because of a fall in sales and dissatisfaction over its alliance with General Motors, French newspaper La Tribune said on Wednesday.

The Peugeot family controls 25.2 percent of the company’s capital and 37.9 percent of its voting rights through the Societe Fonciere Financiere et de Participation (FFP) holding.

A spokesman for PSA declined to comment.

PSA shares, which have lost around 24 percent of their value since the start of 2012, were trading 5.9 percent higher at 1150 GMT, outperforming the French blue-chip CAC 40 index, which was down 0.1 percent.

Varin took over as chief executive in 2009 with the aim of expanding PSA’s international footprint and moving its Peugeot and Citroen brands upmarket.

But after a year and a half of solid sales, lifted by the success of the Peugeot 3008 crossover and Citroen DS models as well as government scrappage incentives, the company’s business began to slide, dragged down mainly by southern Europe.

This prompted PSA to seek an alliance with General Motors earlier this year, with General Motors becoming PSA’s second-largest shareholder with a 7 percent stake.

