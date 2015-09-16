FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA Peugeot Citroen to develop electric vehicle with Dongfeng
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 16, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

PSA Peugeot Citroen to develop electric vehicle with Dongfeng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen will co-develop a future electric vehicle planned for 2020 with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group, the carmaker’s research and development head said at Frankfurt car show on Wednesday.

“We have development for battery electric vehicles, that will take place around 2020 and it will be a common development with our Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor,” PSA’s Gilles Le Borgne told journalists.

Le Borgne added that PSA was continuing its cooperation with Mitsubishi Motors Corp on current-generation electric vehicles, without commenting further.

Dongfeng owns 14 percent of PSA. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

