December 18, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

France names Gallois to Peugeot board - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has agreed to appoint former EADS chief executive Louis Gallois to its supervisory board as a government representative, Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

A Peugeot spokesman would not comment on the report in the French daily, which came almost two months after the carmaker agreed to appoint a government-nominated director in return for a state-backed bailout for its financing arm.

Gallois, who has previously headed aerospace and defence group EADS, its Airbus plane division and state-owned SNCF railway operator, now serves as an economic adviser to President Francois Hollande’s government.

He recently drew up a report on France’s competitiveness. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dan Lalor)

