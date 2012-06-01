FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buyout firms bid for Peugeot's GEFCO unit -sources
June 1, 2012 / 11:33 AM / 5 years ago

Buyout firms bid for Peugeot's GEFCO unit -sources

Sophie Sassard, Simon Meads

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - A field of mainly private equity firms has tabled offers for logistics group GEFCO, valuing the business that ships cars around the world for French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen at up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.48 billion), people familiar with the situation said.

At least six private equity groups including Apollo, Axa Private Equity, Bain, CVC, PAI and Pamplona tabled indicative offers for up to 90 percent of the trucking unit, four people said.

Geodis, the logistics business owned by French state-owned rail operator SNCF, studied an offer for the company, but did not bid, two of the people said.

