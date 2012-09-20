PSA confirms in Gefco talks with Russian Railways

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is in exclusive talks with JSC Russian Railways to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros ($1.04 billion), the French car maker said on Thursday.

Gefco would first pay a special dividend of 100 million euros to Peugeot as part of the deal, the company added.

“Gefco, thanks to this transaction, would further enhance its geographic expansion strategy in China, India and Latin America, but also accelerate its growth in Eastern and Central Europe, particularly in Russia,” Peugeot said in a statement.

Peugeot and Gefco plan to consult their works councils on the offer, which is subject to antitrust clearance, Peugeot added. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)