FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot, GM study alliance on vans outside Europe-report
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Peugeot, GM study alliance on vans outside Europe-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Peugeot and U.S. peer General Motors are studying an alliance to market vans outside of Europe that would allow the French car maker to boost sales volumes and reap royalty revenues, according to Les Echos newspaper.

For GM, the partnership would not affect the partnership that its Opel subsidiary has with Renault in Europe on similar vehicles, the paper said.

Peugeot was not immediately available for comment.

Peugeot and GM, which owns 7 percent of the French group, announced an alliance last year to share purchasing and platforms with the aim of saving $2 billion annually.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.