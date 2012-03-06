FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

PSA Peugeot sets terms for 1 bln euro cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Tuesday that it will carry out a 1 billion euro capital increase at a subscription price of 8.27 euros per share from March 8-21 to fund its alliance with General Motors .

The French car maker said the capital increase would offer 16 new shares for existing 31 shares.

The Peugeot family and General Motors have committed to take 31 percent of the shares issued.

“This will allow us to accelerate our international expansion and our move into higher-end models faster than we would have been able to do on our own,” said Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, the chief financial officer of PSA Peugeot, on a conference call.

