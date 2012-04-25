Peugeot posts 7 pct drop in Q1 sales

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) posted a 7 percent fall in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, dragged down by a 14 percent decline at its automotive division.

Revenue was 14.289 billion euros, PSA said in a statement. This was above the average forecast of five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of 13.90 billion.

“The competitive environment remained difficult during the quarter, with pricing pressure similar to the last quarter of 2011 and markets in Southern Europe worsened considerably, with an unfavourable impact on the group’s country mix,” PSA said.

“This environment should last throughout the first half of the year.”