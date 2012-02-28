FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA says would consult partners on any alliance
February 28, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

PSA says would consult partners on any alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said it would consult engine partners Ford and BMW about any new alliance with General Motors or another automaker.

“If there’s any agreement that goes beyond our existing partnerships, each of those partnerships will have to evaluate what can be done,” PSA industrial director Guillaume Faury told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

PSA produces gasoline engines and hybrid vehicle parts with BMW and diesel powertrains with Ford.

PSA’s partners would have to allow existing agreements to “evolve as a function of whatever deal is signed”, Faury said.

PSA has confirmed that talks are underway with an unnamed partner.

Sources have said PSA is in advanced discussions for General Motors to buy a small stake in PSA as part of a proposed strategic alliance in Europe and elsewhere.

