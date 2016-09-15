FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSA signs partnership letter of intent with Divergent 3D
September 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

PSA signs partnership letter of intent with Divergent 3D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA has signed a letter of intent with Los Angeles-based Divergent 3D for a strategic partnership in 3D metal printing, it said on Thursday.

Europe's second-biggest car manufacturer said the letter of intent targeted multiple joint development projects with Divergent 3D to make cheaper and lighter vehicle structures.

"This has the potential to dramatically scale down the size and scope of our manufacturing footprint, reduce overall vehicle weight and build complexity, while also giving us almost limitless flexibility in design output," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Susan Thomas

