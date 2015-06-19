FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot factory in Morocco to have 90,000 vehicle capacity-union
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 19, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Peugeot factory in Morocco to have 90,000 vehicle capacity-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s new factory in Morocco will have an initial annual production capacity of 90,000 vehicles and engines, which may eventually be doubled, a union representative at the French carmaker said on Friday.

The plant is expected to be set up near the city of Kenitra. A source close to Peugeot said last month that the carmaker could unveil plans for the factory as early as June as it responds to a boom in demand in Africa and the Middle East. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by James Regan,; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

