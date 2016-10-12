FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
French state fund APE says is long term investor in PSA
October 12, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

French state fund APE says is long term investor in PSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The head of the APE French state investment fund told Le Monde newspaper in an interview the state saw itself as a long-term investor in carmaker PSA Peugeot and did not want to destablise the group's current structure.

The comment came from APE chief Martin Vial, who was quoted as telling the newspaper: "We contributed to the creation of a three-way shareholder base with the Peugeot family and Chinese group Dongfeng. We do not intend to destabilise a balance that has shown its worth."

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
