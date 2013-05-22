FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA Peugeot Citroen to shut site near Paris-document
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 22, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

PSA Peugeot Citroen to shut site near Paris-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to close a research and administrative site near Paris and transfer its 660 workers to other plants as part of the French carmaker’s cost-cutting plans, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The group also plans to put the building at Meudon, on the outskirts of Paris, up for sale, according to the document.

PSA said earlier this year that it expected to make additional property disposals worth 200 million euros ($257 million), in additional to 2 billion of sales last year.

The end of the Meudon site, which groups R&D, human resources and quality control functions, comes alongside the planned closure of the Aulnay factory, north of Paris, and a reduction in staff at its assembly line in Rennes, in northwestern France.

The carmaker is cutting 8,000 jobs under a restructuring plan aimed at coping with a slump in auto demand in Europe. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.