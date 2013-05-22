PSA Peugeot Citroen to shut site near Paris-document

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to close a research and administrative site near Paris and transfer its 660 workers to other plants as part of the French carmaker’s cost-cutting plans, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The group also plans to put the building at Meudon, on the outskirts of Paris, up for sale, according to the document.

PSA said earlier this year that it expected to make additional property disposals worth 200 million euros ($257 million), in additional to 2 billion of sales last year.

The end of the Meudon site, which groups R&D, human resources and quality control functions, comes alongside the planned closure of the Aulnay factory, north of Paris, and a reduction in staff at its assembly line in Rennes, in northwestern France.

The carmaker is cutting 8,000 jobs under a restructuring plan aimed at coping with a slump in auto demand in Europe. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)