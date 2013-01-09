FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peugeot says not planning Faurecia stake sale
#Autos
January 9, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Peugeot says not planning Faurecia stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is not considering parting with its 57 percent stake in car parts maker Faurecia, PSA brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours said on Wednesday.

“This is not on the agenda,” he said when asked about reports that the carmaker was preparing a full or partial sale of the stake.

Shares in Peugeot rose as much as 13 percent on Monday after Paris-based brokerage CM-CIC said the carmaker may be forced to dispose of its Faurecia stake to raise between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.6-$2 billion). ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
