Peugeot says not planning Faurecia stake sale

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen is not considering parting with its 57 percent stake in car parts maker Faurecia, PSA brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours said on Wednesday.

“This is not on the agenda,” he said when asked about reports that the carmaker was preparing a full or partial sale of the stake.

Shares in Peugeot rose as much as 13 percent on Monday after Paris-based brokerage CM-CIC said the carmaker may be forced to dispose of its Faurecia stake to raise between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.6-$2 billion). ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)