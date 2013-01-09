Peugeot 2012 deliveries drop on southern Europe

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen said vehicle deliveries slumped 16.5 percent last year as the struggling French automaker lost ground in its home European market.

The group’s global sales volume dropped to 2.97 million vehicles in 2012 from 3.55 million a year earlier, weighed down by the collapse of demand in southern European markets, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“PSA Peugeot Citroen has felt the full force of the sustained decline in Europe’s automobile markets,” brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours said in the statement.

Paris-based Peugeot forecast a further 3-5 percent decline for the European market in 2013 but gave no sales objective.

Sales in China, where the carmaker is adding production with a second joint venture, advanced 9.4 percent to 442,000 vehicles last year. Peugeot also reiterated its goal of achieving at least half of its sales outside Europe by 2015. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)