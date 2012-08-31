Peugeot to invest 750 mln eur at Sevelnord site

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it would invest more than 750 million euros ($937 million) to build its future light commercial vehicle at its Sevelnord plant in northern France.

“The group’s decision will ensure the future of the facility. It represents a total investment of more than 750 million euros, of which more than 400 million is dedicated to research and development,” Peugeot said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)