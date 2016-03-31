French PM joins critics of PSA chief executive's pay increase

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls criticised a near doubling in pay for PSA Peugeot Citroen chief executive Carlos Tavares, saying it sent the wrong signals to the carmaker’s staff and the French people.

“I regret this increase, which does not correspond to the reality of the employees of this great company,” Valls told RTL radio on Thursday.

Tavares saw his total remuneration reach 5.24 million euros ($5.9 million) for 2015, including his fixed and variable salary and long-term incentives, up from 2.75 million euros in 2014, according to the company’s annual report.

The increase has sparked criticism in France with Finance Minister Michel Sapin calling it “harmful” and saying the two PSA board representatives of the French state, which owns 14 percent of the carmaker, voted against the increase.

PSA returned to profitability in 2015 after four years of losses and achieved its performance targets ahead of time.

Tavares said on Wednesday he did not think the increase would disrupt upcoming labour talks with PSA trade unions.

Valls called Tavares a “great leader”, who had helped PSA return to profitability, but added: “the sentiment of not being connected to the reality experienced by the French people and staff, is a bad signal.” ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)