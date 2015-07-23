UPDATE 1-Postal Bank of China says pumped $11.9 bln into margin lender

* China PSBC injects 74 bln yuan to support bourses

* China banks overall have lent 1.3 trln yuan - local media (Adds background)

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - The Postal Savings Bank of China, the country’s biggest bank by outlets, has injected 74 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) into a state-backed margin lender, part of Beijing’s attempts to support the country’s volatile markets.

Xu Xueming, the lender’s vice governor, said the funds were funnelled into the China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC) to stem the stock markets’ plunge last month, according to the official Shanghai Securities News. Xu was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

To stabilise the markets, China undertook a series of support measures, including setting up the CSFC - a state-backed margin finance company - to pump money into the markets.

Domestic media said earlier this month China’s biggest banks have lent 1.3 trillion yuan to halt a meltdown in Chinese shares, underlining Beijing’s determination to buoy stock prices.