New Issue-PS Business sold $200 mln in stock
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-PS Business sold $200 mln in stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc on
Wednesday sold $200 million of Series U perpetual cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PS BUSINESS

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/31/2012 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   9/19/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

