FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-PS Business Parks sells $350 mln perpetuals
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-PS Business Parks sells $350 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc on Thursday
sold $350 million of  perpetual cumulative redeemable preferred
stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PS BUSINESS PARKS INC	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   06/30/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  05/14/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.