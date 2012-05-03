New Issue-PS Business Parks sells $350 mln perpetuals

May 3 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc on Thursday sold $350 million of perpetual cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PS BUSINESS PARKS INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 06/30/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A