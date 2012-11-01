FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSEG not yet able to estimate bill from "severe" Sandy damage
November 1, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

PSEG not yet able to estimate bill from "severe" Sandy damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc , the top utility in New Jersey, said its infrastructure had suffered severe damage and it was currently unable to estimate its losses from superstorm Sandy but they would be material.

PSE&G said the damage to its transmission and distribution systems lead to the worst outage in the company’s history, with 1.5 million customers without power. Some generation infrastructure was also damaged in northern New Jersey.

“The walls of water created by the storm surge flooded a large number of substations along the Passaic, Raritan and Hudson rivers. The magnitude of the flooding in contiguous areas is unprecedented,” the company said in a statement reporting its third-quarter earnings.

The company’s third-quarter net income rose to $347 million, or 68 cents per share, from $294 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

