FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utility PSEG expects restoration costs of up to $300 mln from Sandy
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Utility PSEG expects restoration costs of up to $300 mln from Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc , the biggest utility in New Jersey, whose infrastructure was severely damaged by superstorm Sandy, said it expects restoration costs of about $250 million to $300 million.

Towns along the New Jersey shore took much of the brunt of Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast in late October, flooding homes, washing away boardwalks and rupturing gas mains as well as crippling power supplies.

PSEG suffered the worst outage in its history, leaving 1.7 million of its customers without power, after the storm damaged transmission, distribution and generating systems and flooded a large number of substations along the Passaic, Raritan and Hudson rivers.

The estimated cost includes expenses and capital related to the restoration, and at least 85 percent of the costs are expected to be deferred or capitalized for future distribution or transmission recovery, PSEG said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.