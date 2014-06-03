FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSG Group launches bookbuild offering to raise up to 1 billion rand
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSG Group launches bookbuild offering to raise up to 1 billion rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Psg Group Ltd

* Announces launch of a bookbuild offering of new ordinary shares constituting approximately 5% of its issued share capital, to raise up to approximately r1 billion

* Psg capital is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild

* Bookbuild will open with immediate effect and is expected to close by 17h00 on thursday, 5 june 2014

* Potential investors, including public investment corporation, have already committed to subscribe for up to r180 million of capital to be raised in terms of bookbuild.

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.