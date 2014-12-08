FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI gets contract from Gazprom for gas transport in northwest Russia
December 8, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSI gets contract from Gazprom for gas transport in northwest Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - PSI :

* Says was awarded contract from the OAO Gazprom for gas transport in the northwest region of Russia

* Says contract for delivery of software for total of 12 control systems and control system expansions for dispatching centres and compressor stations in north-western region of Russia

* With this important contract Gazprom reinforces its decision to employ PSI control systems for new investments and suitable replacement investments in its gas transportation business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

