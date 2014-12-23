FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSI Group signs an agreement for pricer solutions for their 130 Meny-Ultra stores
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
December 23, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSI Group signs an agreement for pricer solutions for their 130 Meny-Ultra stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - PSI Group ASA :

* NorgesGruppen KonsernAnskaffelser AS, a fully owned subsidiary of NorgesGruppen ASA, and PSI Systems AS, a fully owned subsidiary of PSI Group ASA, has signed an agreement regarding deliveries, installation and service of Pricer’s electronic shelf labels for 130 Meny-Ultra stores in NorgesGruppen

* Agreement is valued to more than 100 million Norwegian crowns ($13.54 million)

* Infrastructure and solutions will be delivered and installed during 2015, starting in February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3834 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.