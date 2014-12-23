BRIEF-PSI Group signs an agreement for pricer solutions for their 130 Meny-Ultra stores

Dec 23 (Reuters) - PSI Group ASA :

* NorgesGruppen KonsernAnskaffelser AS, a fully owned subsidiary of NorgesGruppen ASA, and PSI Systems AS, a fully owned subsidiary of PSI Group ASA, has signed an agreement regarding deliveries, installation and service of Pricer’s electronic shelf labels for 130 Meny-Ultra stores in NorgesGruppen

* Agreement is valued to more than 100 million Norwegian crowns ($13.54 million)

* Infrastructure and solutions will be delivered and installed during 2015, starting in February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3834 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)