BRIEF-PSI AG 9-month sales 127.2 mln euros vs 129.1 mln euros yr ago
#IT Services & Consulting
October 30, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSI AG 9-month sales 127.2 mln euros vs 129.1 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - PSI Fuer Produkte Und Systeme Der Informationstechnologie AG :

* Says significant increase in energy business after nine months

* 9-month EBIT of 4.6 million euros versus 800,000 euros year ago

* 9-month sales 127.2 million euros versus 129.1 million euros year ago

* New orders for 9-month were, with 133 million euros, 7 pct below that of previous year (30 Sept. 2013: 143 million euros)

* Says does not wish to make any forecasts for year 2014, but does expect new orders to be on level of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

