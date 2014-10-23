BRIEF-PSI AG increases sales in Q3 by 4pct to 43.0 mln euros

Oct 23 (Reuters) - PSI AG :

* Says increased its sales in Q3 by 4pct to 43.0 million euros (3rd quarter 2013: 41.4 million euros)

* Says volume of new orders in Q3 was, at 44 million euros, 29pct above figure for same period last year

* Says Q3 EBIT improved to 1.8 million euros (3rd quarter 2013: -2.8 million euros)

* Says management board does not intend to forecast profits for entire year of 2014 at present, but expects new orders at level of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: