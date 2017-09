Jan 5 (Reuters) - PSI Group ASA :

* SQS Security Qube Systems AB, subsidiary of PSI Group ASA, has been awarded 10.4 million Norwegian crowns ($1.36 million) contract by Cobelguard CIT

* Deliveries will be executed during Q1 2015