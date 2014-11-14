FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property says 9-month net income down 4.1 pct to CHF 129.5 mln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property says 9-month net income down 4.1 pct to CHF 129.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* 9-month net income excluding changes in fair value fell by 4.1 pct to 129.5 million Swiss francs compared to previous year’s period (135.0 million Swiss francs)

* Says at end of Sept. 2014, NAV per share amounted to 83.00 Swiss francs (end of 2013: 83.70 Swiss francs)

* Still expects an EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of approximately 235 million Swiss francs for FY 2014

* 9-month rental income 207.080 million Swiss francs versus 208.568 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1sLbbIH Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.