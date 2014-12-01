FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' Phoenix Semiconductor jumps on market debut
December 1, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' Phoenix Semiconductor jumps on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp :

* Shares open 7.94 percent higher on market debut from offer price of 3.15 pesos each

* Raised 1.02 billion pesos ($22.7 million) from the sale of 324.76 million shares, with an over-allotment option of 134.63 million shares

* The memory chip maker plans to expand plant in Clark Freeport to meet demand from smartphone makers apart from its main customer Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

* The company has a has a six-year contract with Samsung until 2017

* The unit of South Korea’s STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd is the fourth company to go public in the Philippines this year

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

