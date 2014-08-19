FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property reports H1 net income of CHF 95.9 million
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property reports H1 net income of CHF 95.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG : * Half-year results 2014 * Says H1 operating net income excluding changes in fair value rose by 2.6% to

CHF 87.4 million versus H1 2013: CHF 85.2 million * Says at end of June 2014, nav per share amounted to CHF 82.11 (end of 2013:

CHF 83.70) * Says at the end of June 2014, the vacancy rate stood at 9.3% (end of 2013:

8.0%) * Says H1 net income including changes in fair value amounted to CHF 95.9 milli

on (H1 2013: CHF 158.7 million) * Says with CHF 138.4 million, H1 rental income virtually remained at the level

of the previous year’s period (CHF 138.1 million) * Says H1 operating expenses decreased by CHF 0.7 million to CHF 25.5 million

(H1 2013: CHF 26.2 million) * Says expects EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of about CHF 235 million

for 2014 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1kQAj2l] * Further company coverage

