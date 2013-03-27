Dress in white for Psy, rapper tells fans

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korean rapper Psy wants his fans to turn up in white at his April concert where he will launch a new song that he hopes will cement the success of his “Gangnam Style” Youtube hit.

“See this pic and let’s be white on 0413”, Psy tweeted on his @psy_oppa Twitter feed on Wednesday, referring to the April 13 concert to be held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The chubby rapper, who shot to fame with over a billion Youtube hits in 2012, subsequently poses in a variety of white clothing, ranging from a spacesuit to tennis whites and even a bridal gown and skimpy figure-skating dress.

His stylist says the 35-year old is more likely to reprise a concert style based on the suit used in “Gangnam Style” than anything more racy.

Psy has not yet revealed what song he will release.