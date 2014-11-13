Portugal's CTT says watching sale of PT, possible telecom tie-ups

LISBON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s recently-privatised postal service CTT said on Thursday it was monitoring the sale process of Portugal Telecom and was considering opportunities to develop its business in the telecommunications area.

The statement was in response to a newspaper report in Brazil’s weekly Veja.

It said that Portugal Telecom and CTT have a number of business partnerships and in order to create more growth triggers CTT “is discussing the possibility of various business ventures with potential partners in the telecommunications area”, including Portugal Telecom.

“In that context, CTT will follow the sale process of PT Portugal in order to analyse all the opportunities that make sense for the development of its businesses, that create value for its shareholders, and are of a compatible dimension,” it said.

A number of companies are lining up to buy Portugal Telecom’s operations in Portugal from Brazil’s Oi, which has said it may sell after a merger between the two companies has been completed. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)