New Issue- PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk sells $500 mln in notes

March 6 (Reuters) - PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk on Tuesday sold $500 million of guaranteed senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said an outside source. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PT BERAU COAL ENERGY TBK AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 03/13/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/13/2017 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A