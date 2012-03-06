FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk sells $500 mln in notes
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 10:37 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue- PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk on
Tuesday sold $500 million of guaranteed senior secured notes in
the 144a private placement market, said an outside source. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PT BERAU COAL ENERGY TBK	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 7.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/13/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/13/2017 	
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 7.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/13/2012   	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

