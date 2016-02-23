FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA says PTC's marketing application insufficient
February 23, 2016 / 1:36 PM / in 2 years

FDA says PTC's marketing application insufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said PTC Therapeutics Inc’s marketing application for its muscle disorder drug was not sufficient to merit review.

The company’s stock slumped more than a third to $18.50 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

PTC’s drug, translarna, is being evaluated in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a progressive degenerative disorder that hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys.

The condition has no approved treatment in the United States.

In October, the drug failed to meet the main goal in a keenly watched late-stage study, but the company said data from all trials on the drug supported a U.S. marketing application.

The treatment is already being sold in the European Union. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

