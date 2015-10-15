FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PTC's DMD drug fails to meet main goal in key late-stage study
October 15, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

PTC's DMD drug fails to meet main goal in key late-stage study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc’s experimental muscle disorder drug failed to meet the main goal in a key late-stage study, but the company said data from all trials on the drug supported its U.S. marketing application.

The drug failed to show statistically significant benefit over a placebo in a keenly watched trial on patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), for which there is no therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, in a sub-group of less advanced patients, the drug Translarna’s effect was deemed clinically meaningful.

“Without a doubt these results confirm - from the totality of data - Translarna’s ability to slow disease progression, and we are actively planning for a U.S. launch in 2016,” Chief Financial Officer Shane Kovacs told Reuters on Thursday.

DMD is a progressive degenerative disorder that hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, most of whom die by age 30. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
