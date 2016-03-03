FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan's former telecom monopoly appoints new CEO
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 3, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Pakistan's former telecom monopoly appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Telecommunication Co (PTCL) has appointed a senior executive from parent firm Etisalat as its new CEO, the Islamabad-based former monopoly said on its website.

Daniel Ritz, who according to his LinkedIn profile had been Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat’s chief strategy officer since January 2012, has become PTCL’s chief executive with immediate effect, according to the website statement.

Ritz replaces Walid Irshaid, who had been PTCL’s CEO since March 2007 and whose tenure saw a sustained decline in the company’s fortunes.

It has made losses in four of the past six quarters, while its annual profits fell 92 percent from 2006 to 2015, according to Reuters data.

An Etisalat-led consortium acquired 26 percent and management control of PTCL for $2.6 billion in 2005. The company’s market capitalization is now $494 million, Reuters data shows, while Etisalat still owes Pakistan’s government $800 million from the original deal, withholding this amount as part of a property dispute. (Reporting by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.