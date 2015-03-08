FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's PTSB to raise up to 550 mln euros in capital -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland's PTSB to raise up to 550 mln euros in capital -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) is planning to raise between 500 million and 550 million euros in capital from private investors, the Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.

The 99.2 percent state-owned bank was the only Irish lender to fail European bank stress tests last year and said at the time it would raise at least 100 million euros ($108 million) to fill the portion of the capital shortfall it cannot fund itself.

The Sunday Business Post, which did not cite any sources, said details of the capital raising would be unveiled next week when the lender releases its annual financial results. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.