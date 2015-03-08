Ireland's PTSB to raise up to 550 mln euros in capital -newspaper

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB) is planning to raise between 500 million and 550 million euros in capital from private investors, the Sunday Business Post newspaper reported.

The 99.2 percent state-owned bank was the only Irish lender to fail European bank stress tests last year and said at the time it would raise at least 100 million euros ($108 million) to fill the portion of the capital shortfall it cannot fund itself.

The Sunday Business Post, which did not cite any sources, said details of the capital raising would be unveiled next week when the lender releases its annual financial results. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)