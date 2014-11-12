FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's PTSB says sees favourable responses from investors
November 12, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's PTSB says sees favourable responses from investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Irish state-owned mortgage lender permanent tsb (PTSB) has started early talks with potential investors and has received “very favourable” responses, chief executive Jeremy Masding said on Wednesday.

After failing European Central Bank stress tests last month, PTSB said it was finalising plans to raise at least 125 million euros of capital from private investors.

“We’ve started the discussions with potential investors and the initial response to our story has been very favourable,” Masding told journalists.

“This is a very early stage in a long journey so I don’t expect to be making any public pronouncements probably until the end of quarter one next year.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)

