Ireland's PTSB sees profit in 2016, earlier than expected
November 12, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's PTSB sees profit in 2016, earlier than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ireland’s permanent tsb expects to be profitable by the end of 2016 or potentially earlier, chief executive Jeremy Masding said on Wednesday, raising a prior forecast to return to profitability across its businesses by 2017.

“I would expect the bank to be profitable at the back end of 2016, potentially earlier if the economy keeps growing at the rate it is,” Masding told a parliamentary committee.

Masding said the state-owned lender could also be profitable sooner due to provision writebacks, but that “sustainable profitability” would be reached by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans)

