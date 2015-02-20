UPDATE 1-Thai PTT Global sets capex of $4.5 bln from 2015 to 2019

* Study to invest in 1-mln tonne olefin plant in U.S.

* To conclude details of petrochem complex in Indonesia in 2015 (Adds details of projects)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical PCL said on Friday it planned to spend $4.5 billion from 2015 to 2019, most on a petrochemical complex in Indonesia and another project in the United States as part of its foreign expansion.

PTT Global, a flagship in the petrochemical business of PTT PCL, expected to make a decision in March or April about the location of the olefin plant in the United States, chief executive Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters.

Half the funding will come from cashflow and the rest from borrowing, said Patiparn Sukorndhaman, the company’s executive vice president for finance.

PTT Global, one of the world’s top-10 ethylene makers, has joined Indonesia’s Pertamina to build the 1.5 million-tonne olefin cracker with an estimated $4 billion-5 billion. It aims to concluded details of the project this year, the company said in statement.

The company is studying the possibility of investing in a one-million tonne olefin project in the United States using ethane from shale gas as feedstock. The project is expected to require investment of $5 billion, it said.

It aimed to conclude this year a plan to build a propylene oxide plant with capacity of 200,000 tonnes a year and estimated cost of $1 billion, it said.

For 2015, PTT Global planned to invest $650 million baht, compared with $700 million spent in 2014, most on expanding capacity of existing projects, Patiparn said.

Three projects due to be completed this year include Phenol 2, TOC Glycol and Aromatics 2, which analysts expect to lift the company’s total capacity by 665,000 tonnes a year, or 7.5 percent of current capacity.

Formed in October 2011 through a merger of two PTT subsidiaries, PTT Global has petrochemical capacity of 8.75 million tonnes a year and runs a refinery with a crude and condensate refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day.

The company aimed for its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise 15-30 percent over the next three to five years, Patiparn said adding gross refining margin excluding impact from oil stock would be about $5 a barrel this year, versus $4.4 last year.

The company reported a quarterly net loss for the fourth quarter, mainly due to a fall in the value of its inventory after a drop in global oil prices. ($1 = 32.60 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)